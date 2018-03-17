Ujjain: A Vedic Antakshari competition was organised at Mahakal Pravachan Hall during the Vikram Mahotsava-2018 on Friday. It was jointly organised by the Anushthan Mandapam, Jyotish Academy, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Maharishi Panini Sanskrit University, Maharishi Sandipani National Ved Vidya Pratishthan, School of Studies in Sanskrit Vikram University and Government Sanskrit College.

Four teams Maharishi Vashisht, Maharishi Atri, Maharishi Bhardwaj and Maharishi Vishwamitra were formed for the competition. During the Antakshari, participants were given 15 seconds to consider the mantras. The judges of Antakshari were Nilesh Sharma, Vipul Sharma and Jaynarayan Sharma.

The first place in Ved Antakshari was received by the Maharishi Vishwamitra team, whose participants were Om Prachya Vidya Parishad. They were given a cash prize of Rs 2100 in cash and certificates by the guests. Second place was received by Bharadwaj team. Its participants were Maharishi Kavya Ved Vidyadham. They were given a sum of Rs 1500 and certificates.

Third place was received by Maharishi Gautama team, whose participants were Mauni Baba Ved Vidya Peeth. A cash prize of Rs 1100 and certificates were given. Incentive amount and certificates of Rs 500 were given to all the participants in the programme.

Director of the programme was Anushthan Mandapam director Pt Shyamnarayan Vyas. The chief guest was Pithadishwar Mahant Ranganathacharya Maharaj of Ramanujan Kot. The programme was presided over by Dr Bhagvatilal Rajpurohit. Vibhash Upadhyaya, Balkrishna Sharma, Kedarnath Shukla, Priti Chauhan and Sadanand Tripathi also joined the programme.

Guests and judges were greeted with a shawl and customary coconut. Shubhangi Dave, who has been was honoured with her talent in the programme. At a very young age Shubhangi has made several appearances at the national level in classical music.

Recently, participants from 120 universities of the country attended the All India Music competition held in Ranchi. In which Shubhangi represented by Vikram University received the third prize. Dr Patanjali Kumar Pandey conducted the programme and expressed gratitude.