Ujjain: 25 years on, Abhilasha Colony residents seek drinking water supply

Ujjain: Even after 25 years, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has not able to supply PHED water to residents of Abhilasha Colony, who have paid all taxes to UMC.

Residents are struggling for water and are forced to bring it from distant places. Many times complaints were made to authorities and the mayor but all they got was assurances. Tapi’s line was laid two years ago, but has not been connected with the main line till now. The residents are also deprived of basic amenities like light and sewerage.

The residents on Friday reached UMC under the leadership of Opposition leader Rajendra Vashishtha and corporator Himmatlal Dewda and demanded supply of PHED water. Also a warning was given that if the water was not supplied till January 15 then protests will begin. According to Vashishtha, residents of Abhilasha Colony of ward 54 are deprived of drinking water supply.

Residents Narayan Singh Solanki, Rajesh Solanki, Lalsingh Arya, KK Saxena, Narendra Yadav, Satyanarayan Sharma, Kamalnayan Chandniwal, Dinesh Sharma, Durgaprasad Dubey, Akhilesh Sharma, Shrikrishna Yadav and Narendra Singh Sengar submitted a memorandum to UMC commissioner and demanded to water supply by connecting pipe line to water tank in Nagjhiri.