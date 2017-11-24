Ujjain: 21-member managing committee of Shri City Press Club formed

Ujjain: Young journalists Sandeep Mehta and Rajesh Kulmi were nominated as president and secretary of Shri City Press Club during a meeting held on Thursday.

Club’s chief organiser Shailendra Kulmi informed that 21-member managing committee was formed on general consensus during the meeting which was attended by over 150 members from newspapers and electronic media. Accordingly Mahendra Singh Bains and Sunil Magaria were nominated as vice-president, Ramesh Das as treasurer and Anand Nigam as joint-secretary.

Journalists Nirukt Bhargava, Anil Tiwari, Sachin Goyal, Ravi Sen, Sachin Kasliwal, Vikas Sethi, Rakesh Nagar, Devendra Joshi, Sanjay Mathur, Umesh Chouhan, Vikash Sharma, Jai Kaushal, Deepak Belani, Ajay Patwa and Aslam Khan were taken in the 15-member executive committee. Nilesh Tagare and Mayur Agrawal were made spokesman while Gopal Bhargava, Narendra Jain, Prakash Raghuwanshi and Vivek Chaurishiya were made patrons.

Seven different sub-committees – by-law, screening, discipline, registration, public relations, medical aid and coordination committee – were also formed. The members also decided to create a fund for the organisation for smooth conduct of its activities. On the first day, the members contributed around Rs 2 lakh.