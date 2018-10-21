Ujjain: 19 miscreants held, arms recovered

The local police on Saturday claimed to have busted an organised criminal gang comprising 19 alleged notorious miscreants that was instrumental in heinous offences and may have disturbed the public order during the Assembly Elections-2018. SP Sachin Atulkar told a press conference that activities of about 70 miscreants of the city were being closely monitored after announcement of election schedule.

Earlier police have busted a gang operated by one Durlabh Kashyap last week and arrested 23 members of the gang, besides recovering a cache of arms. During investigation, it came to fore that there was a rivalry between Durlabh Kashyap and Arjun Malviya gang. It also came to fore that incidents of gang war for the sake of supremacy of gang were also reported between these two gangs.

SP said that the gang members used Facebook for to branding their gang. He said that they would terrorise people without any reason.

He claimed that the average age of first gang exposed was 20 years and its gang members were comparatively new faces. The average age of second gang was 28 years and most of its members had committed several crimes under Jiwajiganj, Chimanganj Mandi, Madhav Nagar, Neelganga and Mahakal police stations.

“By cracking the two gangs in a week the police not only ended the fear of criminals, but also ensured peaceful conduct of the elections,” he claimed.

Linchpin, accomplices arrested with fire arms, sharp edged weapons

Police said that it had launched a strict search across the city and outskirts areas and arrested the gang kingpin Arjun Malviya, Aman Khan, Akash Goyal, Dhailendra Rajput, Neeraj Soni, Karan alias Bhura, Rahul, Rahul Ameerchandra, Abhishek Barod, Lucky Modiya, Bunty alias Baz, Ujjawal Yadav, Rameshwar alias Bhura, Lucky Yadav, Mukesh Bhadale, Piyu alias Piyush, Deepak Dodiya, Devendra alias Lala and Shiv Dhanawad. 5 swords, 5 knives, 9 pistols and cartridges are claimed to have been confiscated by police.

FIR registered against land mafia and his accomplices for threatening

In a separate search the police registered an FIR against land mafia Mukesh Bhadale, Dharmendra Jataw, Lokesh Bairwa, Babu Meena, Babloo Taank, Arjun Guru, Antu Bhaya and Piyush Raghuvanshi under sections 147, 148, 149 and 386 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint lodged by Kalyan Gome. The police told that the accused threatened Gome on gunpoint to vacate his house.

According to police, Mukesh Bhadale is land mafia and about two dozen cases including attempt to murder had been pending against him in Neelganga and Madhav Nagar police stations. Bhadale is also known as gumti mafia as he established more than 150 illegal kiosks recently. He was also accused in fatal attack incident on advocate Prakash Dabi and cable operator Umar Khan. He also allegedly had closed links with Arjun Malviya gang and used to supply arms to them.

Goons admit crimes

Police claimed that arrested goons and other accomplices have confessed of that they created broil in Awantipura area on October 8 and stabbed a resident of the area Shivam Kumawat. Police said that all goons were plotting to commit some serious crime in the city to disturb the peace of the city and spreading their influence. The police said the some of the goons Bunty alias Baz, Rameshwar alias Bhura, Lucky Yadav, Piyush Raghuvanshi, Deepak Dodiya, Devendra alias Lala and Shivam Dhanawat were arrested with weapons.