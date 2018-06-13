Ujjain: 11-month-old infant abducted, body found in river

Ujjain: An 11-month-old child belonging to a family of labourers, was found dead at Indore-Nagda bypass near hotel Shanti Palace here on Tuesday morning. The family stayed at the vegetable market opposite Cosmos Mall in Nanakheda. The child was taken away by antisocial elements from the bed where she was sleeping with her mother, and thrown into the river.

According to details available, Umesh Pahadiya, his wife Jamunabai, residents of Rajota village in Dhar district, along with his family have been temporarily staying at the vegetable market at night. The child’s mother Jamunabhai had fed her daughter around 4am and slept again, when the incident happened. Family members searched for her in the vegetable market premises and nearby areas, but finally lodged a report with the Nanakheda police station, when they failed to trace her.

Shivani’s grandfather Ramesh later saw her body at the bridge, near Hotel Shanti Palace and identified her. The grieving family immediately informed the police. Investigation officer Vikas Singh Devda, speaking to Free Press said unidentified people, with an intention to kill, had thrown her into the river, from where daily swimmers fished out her body. The short post-mortem report confirmed her death due to drowning and filling of water in lungs.

The report did not confirm any rape as her private parts were safe, Devda added. Nanakheda police registered a case and initiated probe. The police recorded statements of the family members and started looking for clues on the miscreant who abducted the girl and threw her into the river. They are also seeking reasons for the incidents.