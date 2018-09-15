Ujjain: 10 municipal sanitation worker terminated

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal terminated 10 sanitation workers for dereliction of duty on Friday and suspended two mates Lalu Gosar and Dharma Sangat. She also verified attendance of sanitation workers. The commissioner later visited swimming pool area, Bharatpuri, Treasure bazaar, C-21 Mall, Nagziri and Triveni Vihar areas. A team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation carried out cleanliness drive at Bohara Bakhal, Kharakuan and Khajurwali Maszid areas on Friday.

UMC organises rally and workshop

Ujjain Municipal Corporation organised a rally and workshop to promote cleanliness campaign and obtain higher rank in cleanliness survey in 2019.

Litterbugs penalised

Health officer Purushottam Dube and health inspector Sohansingh Baghel imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Hero Honda Showroom and also took action against Nayantara Suzuki Showroom for filthiness. The UMC removed encroachments from ‘Lohe ka pul’ area and illegal shanty at Barnagar Road. UMC officials are removing promotional flex board, hoarding, posters and wall paintings. On Friday hoardings, posters and wall paintings were removed from zone number 3, 4 and 6 under the Property defacement Act.