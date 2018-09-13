Ujjain: 10-day Ganesha festival begins today

Much awaited 10 day long Ganeshaa festival celebrations will begin with the installation of Ganesha idol at several places across the city on Thursday. Whole city is dipped into celebration of festival as citizens will place Ganesha idol in their homes and perform prayers and rituals and after 10 days Ganeshaa idol will be immersed in the holy Kshipra River.

Lokmanya Tilak Ganeshaotsav Samiti took an initiative for eco-friendly Ganesha festival celebrations and organised workshops at several places to teach citizens idol making by soil and sand. City’s 311 Ganesha festival organising committees are going to install earthen Ganesha idol this year. Convenor Anil Jain Kaluheda, Mahesh Pariyani and Jagdish Panchal informed that a meeting was organised in which several organising committees participated and reiterated their stand to celebrated green and ecological friendly Ganesha festival.

Anil Jain Kaluheda informed that Ganesha idol will be distributed free of cost to the registered societies at 11am from Chamunda Mata square on the occasion of Ganesha caturathi. Ujjain Engineering College students took an initiative ‘Mould Your Ganeshaa’ to aware citizens from the damage of use of plaster of paris made Ganesha idol.

During the programme Lokmanya Tilak Ganeshaotsav Samiti members taught the students earthen idol making. Around 250 students participated in the programme. Lokendra Thakur, Deepak Parmar, Akash Tiwari and other students organised the awareness programme. Similarly, earthen idol making session was organised at Dwarika, Nanakheda during which Lakshman Singh, Asha Mantri and Palak Mantri taught the present members. 20 women participated in the programme and learned the importance of Ganesha festival.

Maa Gyaneshwari Cultural and social Group will setup 14 feet long Ganesha idol at Lakkadganj during 10 days festival celebrations. Manoj Bhatnagar informed that idol is especially imported from Rawer, Maharashtra. Samiti will set up tableau at nearby Rajput Bhati community hall where 12 feet high Tirupati Balaji and 5 feet long lord Shreenath idol will be installed. Krishi Upaj Mandi president Bahadur Singh Bormundala informed that due to Ganeshachaturthi festival business community will not participate in the functioning of Mandi. So Mandi will remain closed on Thursday.