Ujjain: 1 lakh trees to be planted on both sides of Kshipra river

Ujjain: Under the Kshipra Purification Campaign, plans are being formulated to plant one lakh trees in the 30-30 meter wide strip on either side of the Kshipra coast. This plantation is to be done on 25 hectares of land from Reti Ghat to Gauh Ghat and 30 hectares from Rinmukteshwar Ghat to Kolukhedi. An additional ??5 hectares of land will be included bringing the total area to be covered to 60.5 hectares.

This information was given by the district forest officer (DFO) PN Mishra in the meeting of the city cell of Kshipra Purification Trust held under the chairmanship of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, at the Simhastha Fair Office on Wednesday. Officers and members of departments concerned were present in the meeting.

The DFO said the forest department has prepared a plantation plan for the next 3 years. Efforts will also be made for soil conservation along with plantation. There will be efforts to stop the erosion of land. This work plan is worth Rs 1.06 crore. Rs 159 per plant per year will be spent, he informed.

The commissioner said it was necessary for plantation on both sides of Kshipra and that the entire river corridor should be cleared. The DFO informed that there were obstacles like encroachment etc in many places right now. The commissioner said this work should be done in collaboration with all departments.

She said plants supplied by the department of horticulture should be of good quality and be properly applied at the right distance. According to the DFO, arrangements for fencing on both river corridors would also have to be made.

Later, both the municipal commissioner and DFO met mayor Meena Jonwal at her chamber at the Ujjain Municipal Corporation headquarters and discussed the action plan. The mayor said t they would soon visit both sides of the river corridor and finalise the action plan.