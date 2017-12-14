Two Trends in Society

It is now rightly said that the present age is the period of ‘knowledge explosion’. The quantum of research, exploration and information, every year, is multiplying enormously so much so that it has now become an uphill task to keep full track of what new additions to knowledge have been made by all countries even in one single year. And, on top of all this, one finds that the rate of growth of scientific and technological know-how and ‘the knowledge’ in general is accelerating day by day and year by year. Perhaps, this, in itself would not be too bad to cause any major worry.

But, what makes one really feel alarmed is that there has been no parallel moral and spiritual growth of mankind. On the other hand, one clearly sees that there is a steep fall in standards of public and private morality.The combination of these two factors poses a real threat to the welfare of mankind because, while science and arts have placed, in the hands of man, enormous capabilities to do good or bad and have given him tremendous power to make or mar the future of the globe, the will to be good and to do good has not been strengthened and the humane side of man’s personality has not been developed.

Science and technology without a touch of spirituality have made man proud of his powers as a result of which he has become advanced in technical knowledge, but poor in ethics & values . In our blind race to achieve more and more, we have forgotten a fact that the pride of man will lead him to a situation of growing conflict and clash, leading ultimately to a major catastrophe. And, the absence of values will invoke God to reinvigorate mankind with His divine knowledge.

Both these are already taking the world to their logical ends. The old order is heading for a bang and the new order i.e the Golden Age of mankind is being firmly re-established even though in an incognito way. This is the hidden truth behind the two trends whether one realises it or not. So, let us see the signs of time and work and co-operate for a change so as to build a better world.