TS Police Constable exam 2018 answer keys to be released tomorrow, check at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) would release the answer keys for Police Constable examination tomorrow i.e October 3. The candidates can check their answer keys on the board’s official website tslprb.in. TSLPRB conducted the examination Police Constable written test on September 30 in many exam centers across the state. As per official figures, 449584 candidates appeared for the TS Police Constable Exam 2018 against the 478567 candidates who had applied. The examination was conducted across 966 centres all over the state.

The Police Constable examination was conducted for recruitment of 16,925 posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Constable, Firemen and Warders in Telangana Police. The candidates were required to answer questions on English, Arithmetic, General Science, History of India, Indian culture, Indian National Movement,  Indian Geography, Polity and Economy,  Current events of national and international importance, Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability and Contents pertaining to the State of Telangana. The examination was of three hours duration and of 200 marks.

Steps to check TS Police Constable Exam 2018 answer sheet:


Step 1: visit the official site tsplrb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, “TS Police Constable Answer Key 2018” Link appears. Click on the link.

Step 3: Provide the Login credentials and tap on the submit button.

Step 4: Choose your Set and download the solutions for that set

