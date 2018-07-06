Tripura: Lynching prime accused among 9 held

Agartala: Nine persons, including prime accused Sunil Mohan Tripura, have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a man for campaigning against rumour-mongering on child-lifting in Tripura, the police said today.

While Sunil Mohan was arrested yesterday from Sabroom in south Tripura district, another accused Hiren Tripura was held from the student hostel of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College of Belonia sub-division of the same district early today, IG (Law and Order) K V Sreejesh told PTI.

“We have got the video footage of the killing of Sukanta Chakraborty. He was held on the basis of the footage and complaints. We have found from the footage that all the accused were involved in the killing,” he said.

Seven persons have been arrested earlier.

Four police personnel including one Assistant Sub-inspector of police and two personnel of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have already been suspended in this connection.

Sukanta Chakraborty (33), a resident of the Sabroom sub-division of South Tripura district, was lynched by a mob on June 28 last, when he was returning from Kalacherra village after campaigning against the child lifting scare in the state. He was hired by the state Information and culture department.

A woman and a hawker were also beaten to death on the suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the state on the same day.