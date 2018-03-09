Free Press Journal
Tripura election and its new Chief Minister Biblab Deb: 7 things you should know

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 09, 2018 02:17 pm
BJP won the election in Tripura against Manik Sarkar’s Party Member of Communist party of India. These are the seven things you need to know about the chief minister of the state, Biblab Deb and the party in the state.

Here are the things you need to know about CM Biblab Deb

  • 01

    Biblab Deb's education and early life

    Biblab Deb was born in 1969 to a middle-class family in Rajdhar village of Tripura. In the year 1999 he completed his graduation in Tripura from Udaipur College.

  • 02

    His journey at RSS

    From there after he went to join RSS, a nationalist Hindu group. In his journey at RSS he got to volunteer with RSS's significant leaders such as Gobinda Acharya and Krishnagopal.

  • 03

    Two years later when he came back to the state

    After two years when he again went to Tripura he replaced Sudhindra Dasgupta who was the longest serving BJP chief in the state, and also became the youngest party chief of any state.

  • 04

    Biblab Deb's popularity in the state

    As reported by NDTV, according to the result of an assessment done last year Deb's popularity exceeds Manik Sarkar in Tripura.

  • 05

    His contribution in building the party

    His contribution and efforts in creating the party from the start and leading it to victory were appreciated and acknowledged by the leaders of the highest ranks. His achievements elected him to become Tripura's chief minister.

  • 06

    BJP's victory in the state election

    There is a large gap between the number of seats won by Tripura in the earlier election and this election. In the past, in 2013, BJP did not win any seat however this time it won with a great margin. The party got 35 seats and 43 percent vote share this election. BJP has won the seat by promising to bring 'change' in the state.

  • 07

    Annoyed by the Manik Sarkar led Government says Biblab Deb

    In a quote reported by NDTV he says that, "I love the people of Tripura. I even love the Communist and Manik Sarkar, but I am annoyed that they got so much time but didn't utilise the resources of the state to develop it. We will rebuild it from scratch." He also said that, "People inspire me...they are my dal, roti (staple)"

