Trial begins in gruesome Bhopal gang rape

Bhopal: The trial in gruesome GRP gang rape case began on here on Tuesday in district and sessions court. On day one, the victim’s father recorded his statement during the “examination in-chief ”. The rape survivor and her mother will record their statements on later date, currently they are out of station. The court, on the direction of the High Court will hear the case on daily basis.

On Monday, the court of additional sessions judge Savita Dubey had framed the charges against the four accused. On Tuesday, in presence of all the four accused, the victim’s father in his examination in-chief narrated the ordeal his daughter went through and also the apathy of the police personnel. Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Advocate Reena Verma,who conducted the examination in chief refused to give details of the proceedings as the trial is being conducted “in–camera”. All four suspects – Golu alias Bihari Chadhar, Raju alias Ramesh, Amar alias Ghuntu and Raju alias Rajesh- – were also present in the court room during examination –in-chief.

On November 16, challan was filed in connection with GRP gang rape case.On October 31, a civil services aspirant was allegedly abducted by four men and gangraped near the Habibganj Railway Station. In addition to gang rape, charge of attempt to murder has also been framed against all the four accused. AGP Advocate Reena Verma, while talking to Free Press said, “I conducted Examination-in-chief of victim’s father. It is normal legal process. Trial will be conducted every day in court of ADJ Savita Dubey. All the four accused were produced in the court on Tuesday.” DPO KK Saxena said, “Victim and her mothers were out of station so they could not be produced for examination–in-chief in the court. Only victim father was produced in the court. Verma has been appointed by the government to fight minor gang rape victim’s case. Government has appointed Advocate Dhananjay Tambe and Advocate Indu Awasthi from Legal Aid for the accused.”