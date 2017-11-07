Transgender’s plea in SC for AI cabin crew job

New Delhi : A transgender on Monday moved the Supreme Court against national charter Air India denying her a cabin crew job for undergoing gender surgery to become a woman.

Petitioner Shanavi Ponnusamy has claimed that her fundamental and legal rights have been infringed by Air India rejecting her candidature despite faring well in four attempts she made to get the job.

Pointing out that she fulfilled the eligibility criteria and applied in the female category since her sex reassignment surgery, she came to court after being told that “she has not been able to make the cut on account of the fact that she is a transgender and the vacancies in the cabin crew are earmarked only for women”.

Ponnusamy is a 2010 engineering graduate from Dr Aditanar College of Engineering, Tiruchendur. In Chennai, she had joined Air India customer support (domestic and international) to familiarise herself with the fundamentals of the carrier’s operations and successfully served for the period recruited.