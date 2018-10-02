‘Today Mahatna Gandhi is our basic need. It helps us shop. Period. I mean currency

Every Indian learns from Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology through history books, which form part of basic education. As school students still wonder why he quit wearing clothes though he was rich, youngsters question the effect of his teachings in India where women are still raped every day. In conversation with Free Press, youngsters and school students shared different views about Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who led the Indian independence movement against British rule.

“The glorified Mahatma is a part of our every day routine with his face posted on currency notes, but if we were to truly respect him, then why not follow his ideals and respect women, stop harassing and raping them,” commerce student Richa Kukreja remarked. She had always been very proud of being an Indian and looked up to Gandhi but country’s current scenario disappoints her. “When talked about Gandhi, I do not remember his achievements like Quit India movement, but I do remember his good deeds and loyalty towards his wife Kasturba,” Richa said.

“October 2 s the day when everyone sleeps in the morning and skips their duties and all thanks to Gandhi,” engineering student Monu Dadheech said. When asked about Gandhi, he picked out a currency note and pointed to the portrait. “We had a time when Gandhi was alive, when India had time to spend on literature, promote crafts and culture, but now after labels like ‘Make in India’, businesses are being double taxed and pushed into losses,” Dadheech said. Recalling Gandhi, engineering student Gaurav Roy said, “He was among those rare rich guys, who dressed poorly proving that appearances don’t matter, character does.”

He feels proud of having a proud history with leaders like Gandhi but sad that his image undermines other leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on Oct 2. “I never liked history as a subject, but the impact of Gandhi is same on me as every other Indian,” human resource professional Nisha Matai said. She feels that though people have forgotten to pay respect to him or recall his stories, every article about him reminds them of their rich history.

“Gandhi today is our basic need, because it helps us shop, I do mean the currency note Gandhi,” Nisha said. “Gandhi brought changes in personal and professional life, he chose to be loyal to his wife despite his mother being third wife of his father, that is a lesson of love,” physiotherapist Shruti Joshi said. She felt angry at government for turning the proud country that fought for independence into trouble everyday by inaction towards women’s safety. “I think Gandhi taught us an important lesson, which all of us is forgetting today,” engineering student Aakash Rathore said. He talked about return of Gandhi after studying in London and serving in South Africa.

“We must return to our roots and work for betterment of our country, instead of just living for ourselves and working in developed countries to further help them grow,” Rathore said. “I always quote one favourite line of Gandhi when people talk about him and current scenario of our country, ‘Ishwar alla tero nam sab ko sanmati de bhagwan’,” engineering student Harsh Ladha said. He talked about religious interests of Gandhi. “Gandhi was deeply influenced by his mother, an extremely pious lady who would not think of taking her meals without her daily prayers…she would take the hardest vows and keep them with out flinching,” Ladha said.

Gandhi was born in Porbandar in 1869. He is father of our nation. He is an inspiration to many of us. He taught people of India to be humble and fighting back without violence. His resting place is Raj Ghat, Delhi, which I often confuse with Rajkot.”

Ayush Dangi

Gandhi was a funny and inspiring man. He chose a life of struggles for benefit of others instead of living a life of comforts overseas. He was not perfect either, but his morals are a lesson for everyone even today.”

Khushi Chouhan

Gandhi was born in a very rich family of Gujarat. He quit wearing clothes objecting to foreign clothing and it became a trend. The most moving incident of his life is working for everyone without discrimination between class and caste. He fought for justice, which we all must do today.”

Divyansh Meela

From image, we couldnot imagined his strength. Even if I don’t remember his stories and history, his picture inspires me to try harder and give my best, because that’s allthat counts.We can do anything and excel despite our flaws.”

Harsh Sharma