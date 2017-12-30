To worship or idolize without a sense of belonging is always futile. Such worship only results in fear and distance. On the other hand, some are paranoid about worship. They get annoyed when they see others worshipping.

Modes of worshipping or idolizing are different in different parts of the world. Some worship the Pope; others worship pop stars; some are crazy about politicians. Look at the children; they worship their heroes on posters all over the walls. Adoration alone makes you a fan. A sense of belonging and seeing the divinity in those whom you adore makes you a saint. Those who worship without a sense of belonging and those who are against worship are in the same boat; both are clogged with fear.

The Bible says, “I am your God. You shall have no other gods before me.” The same is said in the ancient Indian scriptures. “One who worships God as separate from the ‘I am’ consciousness is dull-headed,” and “Poojaaurna deva” – do not worship other gods.

The offering, the offered and the offerer are all One.The role of religion is to make one righteous and loving, and the purpose of politics is to care for people and their welfare. When religion and politics do not coexist, then you have corrupt politicians and pseudo-religious leaders.

A religious man who is righteous and loving will definitely care for the welfare of the whole population and hence becomes a true politician. And a true politician can only be righteous and loving. He cannot he anything but religious. All the avatars and prophets have been caring for people and so were in politics. You can find many examples to this effect.

When religions restrict freedom to worship and restrict modes of worship, they become unsuitable for creating a harmonious society. When religion becomes all encompassing and gives full freedom to pray and worship in any manner – that religion will bring righteousness and peace in people and will be suitable for any society.

People think that politics and religion have to be kept separate because many religions did not give freedom to worship and did not care for all people equally. History has shown that religion has created conflict. But irreligious societies, such as communism, have created chaos and corruption.

Today both politics and religion need reform.

Politicians must become more righteous and spiritual. Religion must become broader and more spiritual to allow freedom of worship, and to encompass all the wisdom in the world.