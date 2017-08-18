Albert Einstein flunked in school because he could not synchronise with his teachers. Einstein experienced the world differently from his teachers and because his views were different, his teachers continually marked him down.

Different views should open our eyes to see things from a different angle. In fact, changing perspective can be a powerful tool for enhancing awareness. Einstein said: “The significant problems we face cannot be resolved at the same level of thinking we were at, when we created them.”

Einstein taught us that everything is an energy vibration: E=mc2. This means that everything is moving, everything is alive, everything is vibrating and in the midst of all these how can we sleep? For example, when we meet some people, we get happy, enthused, bright and so on. When we meet others, we feel dull, depressed, downcast and utterly down. Why? It is because we get tuned to an energy field or don’t get tuned. When I was a student, I thought that I will remain a student all my life.

When I was in the police, I thought that I will remain in the police all my life. When I retired and switched over to the educational field, I thought that I would remain in that line forever. Well, nothing is permanent in this world; everything is temporary and transitory. But the mind should be focused on the present, which helps to assess and reassess our goals.

When you wash a window, you see clearly a beautiful scenery. It is not that the scene is beautiful now; you have merely removed the dirt and dust and you can see the scene clearly now. You see clearly what you want to see.

A lady named Mary used to cross a garden where children were playing. The mothers were gossiping and the children were helpless. Mary went to the swing and gently gave it a push. As it picked up speed the child used its legs to increase speed and was swinging happily. Mary wrote a book “To swing in life” and it was translated into 18 languages. All of us can produce the beginning of a new life.