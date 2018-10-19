Ticket distribution: Brainstorming continues at CM House

Bhopal: The exercise of candidates’ selection of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued on Thursday. BJP state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabudhe, state president Rakesh Singh and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat held discussion with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ticket distribution.

Chouhan and BJP have got surveys done over candidates. The process of raishumari (opinion seeking ) was performed across the state on October 16 and 17. According to sources, it was decided in the meeting that the names that come up during raishumari will be listed constituency wise.

This would help in learning about the choices of main leaders of the party, constituency wise, about the candidates of their preference.

This would help in damage control after distribution of ticket. Change in constituency of some MLAs, whose report was not satisfactory, was also discussed in the meeting.

According to sources, consideration on names of candidates is being done division-wise. Consideration on names of candidates from Gwalior Chambal division is also being done. The declaration of party candidate is put on hold on seats where consensus could not be reached. The feedback of RSS on performance of MLAs is also under consideration.

After the meetings of key leaders of the party, single names for each seats and panels will be formed, to be put up before other members in the meeting of state election committee. The list with single names may be announced by the end of the ongoing month.