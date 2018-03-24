Three weeks of House blockade

New Delhi : Parliament’s blockade due to ruckus completed three weeks on Friday, with no signs of normalcy in the remaining seven sittings before end of the budget session on April 6.

A sitting on Monday was cancelled on account of Ram Navmi festival on Sunday while only two sittings take place next week in view of two other holidays on Thursday and Friday for Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday.

Two no-confidence notices against the Modi government are hanging for the past six days despite backing of a large number of the Opposition members. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan stuck to her stand again on Friday that she can’t permit notices in the pandemonium unless members go back to their allotted seats to let her count 50 MPs needed to allow the first no-confidence motion against the government.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu gave a dressing down to the members to introspect that as Elders they could discharge their mandated duties for the past 15 days. “As the chairman, I tried everything that I could but no result.”

He has been getting calls and queries from well-wishers why not adjourning the House sine die and “I told them that it was not in my hands.” He said he cannot hazard any guess whether the next week will be any different.

There was, however, no effect as the Congress members stormed the House well in protest of the court verdict on the atrocities law, adding to the ruckus by TDP and Congress MP Ramchandra Rao for special status to Andhra Pradesh and DMK and AIADMK members on the Cauvery water dispute. The Chairman finally adjourned the House till Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned in the question hour and then for the day due to ruckus by AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi members. As many as 151 private members’ Bills have piled up in the House as the agitators are not allowing even their business.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel listed 21 official bills and discussion on budgetary demands of three ministries as the government agenda for the next week, prompting the Chairman to take the Opposition into confidence to ensure the House functions.

The continuing ruckus, however, showed failure of Goel’s efforts since Thursday to meet leaders of the agitating MPs to put an end to the impasse.

The TV channels played up a statement of Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari as to why the MPs draw salary and daily allowances for the sittings when Parliament is paralysed, and they conduct no business. He wanted implementation of “no work, no pay” for the MPs.