This year Ganesh Chaturthi has been feast for eyes, thanks to different themes

Threading together

Founded 76 years ago, the Tulsi Building Sarvajanik Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal has this year chosen thread reels for their theme. The idol has been adorned with cream, red and green thread reels along with colourful threads making up ear and hand adornments and a garland for Ganesha. Says Smita Subandh, a former resident of the building, “The building has Konkanis, Maharashtrians, Marwaris and Jains and before the festival people sit down and brainstorm on themes. This year’s theme is the needle and thread and it is about bringing the old and the young, different generations and religions together.” The entrance to the pandal is a gate shaped like a sewing machine helping actualise the theme.

Cake creation

The Jitekar Wadi Sarvajanik Shri Ganesh Utsav Mandal’s theme this year is a fondant cake idol where Bunty Mahajan’s Deliciae has decorated the idol with fondant, cupcakes and modaks. They spent eight days (400 hours roughly) on site to decorate the idol using cake! Intricate designs, mouldings and fondant embroidery for the idol were brainstormed upon and worked out, while different cake decorating methods, tools and materials which were taken to the site were used meticulously to create perhaps the country’s only cake-decorated idol this Ganesh Chaturthi. “They (the mandal) found us on Instagram and contacted us, asking us to design the look. It was a great experience and we were honoured that they wanted us to do it,” says Suchit Mahajan of Deliciae.

Feather flutter

In 1 Sutar Galli, the Chaurasia Samaj Bal Mitra Mandal has an idol decorated with peacock feathers this year, where around 3000 feathers cover the idol from head to toe. “We have had different themes every year ranging from supari, glass, button and conch shell themes. We also had a puja last Sunday where all the ladies were dressed in blue saris. We have not used plastic anywhere in the theme. We had meetings almost two months ago to come up with the theme,” says Nilesh Chaurasia, Working President of the mandal.