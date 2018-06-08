The subtlety of Spirituality

Spirituality is not difficult. It is just that there is a certain subtleness to it that people are unable to get. The hopelessness of it is that the very effort that you make to dissolve, is also karma. You will not grow unless you create a desire “I want to grow, I want to reach this.” At the same time, if the desire goes on, that itself is karma – it goes on creating new karma. But it is very easy if you can reach a state where you handle life with great involvement and intensity, and still, don’t care a hoot about it. You must be deeply involved, you must do things like your life depends on it, but actually, it should not matter at all.

Only when there is no fear of entanglement can you know a very deep sense of involvement with something that does not mean anything to you. For this to happen, either you must be crazy or you must be drunk with blissfulness or you must have fallen so in love with somebody that nothing matters. Without one of these three qualities, it is difficult to do something with great intensity and still not be bothered about what it is.

Whatever you do, it must be just the way the situation demands; nothing more, nothing less. The moment it matters to you, you become a vested interest. Whether it is for satisfaction or happiness, for money or because you want to go to heaven, the moment you do it with some purpose behind it, you become a vested interest. The moment you become a vested interest, there is no spirituality in you.

Now, people always think, “Don’t expect the fruit of the action.” The moment you say you are not interested in the fruit of the action, you will misinterpret it as, “The result does not matter.” The result does matter. When we do something, we do it so that it works, isn’t it? When you perform some action, you do it in such a way, you think about it and you constantly apply yourself so that it works. It is just that it personally does not matter. You neither gain nor do you lose it. You do it if the situation needs it. If it is not necessary, you just roll back everything and sit quietly. Once you have this freedom within you, then karma becomes a conscious thing.