The Magic Game of Self-enquiry

Self-enquiry is a magic game which has only one rule. The question is can we abide by it? How should we lead our daily? What are the regulations we should adhere to now that we are convinced that ‘self-knowledge’ is our paramount duty?

Bhagavan did not prescribe any do’s and don’ts unless asked. Even if we were to ask, there would hardly be any do’s. Yet, there is surely one rule which Bhagavan has laid down for us. This is the rule of vigilance: to be vigilant continuously, to be vigilant every waking moment and to be vigilant to the rising of identity. It means to nip each identification in the bud even as it rises, by asking these questions: For whom is this? For whom is this distraction? For whom is this anger? For whom is this anxiety? Who is the one judging? Who is the one deciding? Who is the one achieving? Who is the one who has failed? Who? Who?

At every instance the answer comes ‘ I.’ And the next question must automatically follow since we are on the path of self-enquiry. Who am I ? As the attention returns to the ‘I’ and its source, vigilance must remain.

To begin at the beginning, we have the waking moment. Bhagavan asks us to remain alert in the waking moment. He says be vigilant at that instant the I-thought is unidentified with other thoughts. It is very easy to track it to its source then. Instead of jumping out of bed or jumping into thoughts, let us then strive to remain alert at the moment of waking and for some minutes after that. This means we should have a morning routine that is flexible enough to be able to grant ourselves a few minutes when our attention is naturally inward. Even if we do not specifically continue the self-enquiry then, we would do well to hold on to the attitude while being engaged in the routine morning activities like brushing one’s teeth, combing one’s hair, and so on. Indeed, the whole day long, whenever we are engaged in any mechanical activity which will automatically be done by the body, we can jump at the opportunity to turn our attention inward to the source of the ‘I’.