The Free Press Journal and HEF Scholarship Awards witness book launch of ‘Excellence in Education’

The eighth annual The Free Press Journal (FPJ) Management Scholarship event along with the annual Higher Education Forum (HEF) Scholarships witnessed a book launch on November 11 at IEIBS Akademia, Thane. The book titled ‘Excellence in Education’ was unveiled by the members of HEF, dignitaries of FPJ and educationists known for their contributions to the field of education.

The book includes contributions by various experts, educationists, entrepreneurs and stalwarts from the field of education. It is a compilation of the works of various exemplary minds who have penned their experiences, views and real life analysis pertaining to education. Also, it serves as an informative piece for aspiring students who wish to bring about a transformation and a change through their original ideas creative techniques.

The book aims to encourage, inform and educate students about the mantras of success and excellence. It aims to serve the purpose of enhancing the knowledge of students by instilling a practical approach and on ground perspective of the education scenario.

The book was launched by Dr. A K Sen Gupta, Founder and Convener of HEF; Abhishek Karnani, Director of FPJ; Nilesh Sarawate, CEO of IEIBS Akademia; Professor Aruna Katara, President I²IT, Pune; Dr. N M Kondap, Director General – Rajasthani Sammelan’s Deviprasad Goenka Management College of Media Studies and Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies; and Dr. Sanjay Muthal, Executive Director, RGF Executive Search Students.

Higher Education Forum (HEF) Scholarship Winners

Anjali Sunil Waghamare

S S High School and Jr College, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai (Class 12)

Scholarship by Dr Swati Kulkarni

Harshada Satish Dhamankar

S S High School and Jr College, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai (Class 10)

Scholarship by Dr Swati Kulkarni

Priya Viththal Varak

BMS student at Vivekanand College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai

Santhanam Scholarship by Dr C Babu in memory of his father Late Shri K Chithambaram

Isha Tanaji Tokale

DVS English School

Scholarship by Dr C Babu in memory of his father Late Shri K Chithambaram

Hira Purbi Rajendra

Joyman English High School