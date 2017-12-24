The fight has not ended: Rahul Gandhi

GANDHINAGAR : Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday complemented partymen for exploding the myth surrounding invincibility of the ruling party and said that with a little more effort BJP can be defeated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own bastion of Gujarat. “We have lost the elections but in actual fact we have won. We have a new leadership in the state Assembly and next time we will be in Government. Watch out for the next Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha results,” he added.

The Congress chief first went to pray at Somnath temple before reaching Ahmedabad and addressed partymen on Saturday, his first visit after the poll results, had words of praise for them for fighting a tenacious battle with gusto and guts. “Three four months ago, the question here was whether Congress could give a fight to the BJP. Nobody gave us a chance of winning. BJP said Congress would win at best 20 to 25 seats and they were confident of a 150+ plus tally. See the results. The Gujarat Congressmen have shown that if they fight unitedly and on their own ideology, they do not lose.”

He pointed out that the main challenge was that if Gujarat Congress believes that it is going to win then it would win. “I believed in it 70 per cent, maybe not cent per cent. Now you know that there is merely a difference of 10 seats and that you can win. Now you see the results of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. It will be a great result,” he added.

He said that farmers, women and youth have voted for us. We must show the people that Congress legislators fight for people, their issues and never step back. ”The BJP government in the state will work for 5 or 6 industrialists and snatch the land of farmers. What we said about the government during the elections is the truth and the fight has not ended,” he said.

The Congress chief said that the development plank of the BJP and the prime minister has been exposed. “In the end, he talked about himself all the time. The entire country knows their development talk for what it is,” he added.

Rahul who reviewed the party’s performance in the elections with elected legislators, losing candidates and party workers said, “You fought well. The tickets too were distributed fairly, except few mistakes that happen,” he said.

The Congress president claimed that the main reason for loss in elections was campaign of “defamation” and “lies” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP against Congress party and its leaders.

BJP is ‘Lie Hard’ : Rahul

New Delhi: If BJP were to start a film franchise it would be called “Lie Hard”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, tweaking the name of popular American action series “Die Hard” – in a dig at the ruling party, a day after he described its foundation as based on an “architecture of lies”.

“If (the) BJP had a film franchise, it would be called ‘Lie Hard’,” Gandhi tweeted, with hashtags #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies. The sarcastic remarks came a day after Gandhi chaired his first meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting as party President, in which he roundly slammed the BJP.