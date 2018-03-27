Thane: TMC’s Phase I water transport to start from this year itself

Thane: People travelling from Thane will soon be enjoying their first water travel as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has planned to start the first phase of water transport this year itself. Also the corporation is planning the joy rides on this route within next two months to get people familiar of this mode of transport. People travelling to Kalyan or Vasai can avail this facility.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has planned to implement water transport in the city in three phases. The first phase will be from Vasai to Thane to Kalyan, the second from Thane to Mumbai and the third phase will be from Thane to Navi Mumbai.

The first phase of the project was announced in the Press meet at Research center of Corporation on Monday where the officials from Corporation, maritime board CEO Vikram Kumar, Cvic Commissioner of Meera Bhaynder Corporation, Official of Goa ship, Chief Engineer JNPT, KDMC Civic Commissioner and Civic Commissioner of Vasai Virar Corporation were present.

The first phase costing Rs 500 crores, will cover a distance of over 45 kilometres and cut the travel time from 2 hours to 70 minutes. Anil Patil, city engineer of TMC said, “The first phase will have ten jetties across Vasai, Mira Bhayander, Thane and Kalyan out of which we will develop three jetties by monsoon. these three jetties will be developed at Nagla, Kolshet and Parsik. Our plan is to start at least one ferry service by monsoon this year between Vasai, Thane and Kalyan. We have also planned to start joy rides of half an hour to one hour for people between these three jetties to make them used to water transport.”

Patil said that these rides from Nagla to Parsik jetty will begin in two months. The Thane creek joins the Arabian sea, so the first phase of water transport was extended to Vasai and Mira Bhayander. This route is termed as National Waterway-53. The DPR of the route is in process while the corporation has completed the Hydrography survey which measures the depth of water in case of tides.

Patil informed that the study on the boat to be selected and passenger capacity is also completed. “The water transport will use a ferry with a capacity of 60 to 100 passengers. We will be hiring an operator for the same who will charge us Rs. 6 lakh per month for eight hours of operations,” Patil added. Following the completion of this first phase the second phase between Mumbai and Thane will begin.

Water Transport will be implemented in 3 phases:

Phase I: Vasai- Mira Bhayander-Ghodbunder village-Nagla bunder-Kolshet-Kalher-Anjur Dive-Parsik-Dombivali (Thakurli)-Kalyan

Phase II: Saket (Thane)- Mandala- Trombay- Gateway of India

Phase III: Saket (Thane)- Vashi- Karve Nagar- CBD Sector 11