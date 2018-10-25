Telangana: Case registered against caretaker tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal, son and followers

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against caretaker tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal, his son and some of his followers in Warangal district of Telangana over an alleged attack on some TRS workers, police said Thursday.

The minister’s supporters allegedly attacked the activists and damaged their vehicle in Venkatapur mandal on Monday last, objecting to their plans to conduct a public meeting against allotment of candidature of Chandulal for the Mulugu Assembly constituency.

Acting on a complaint from the workers, a case under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other sections was registered against Chandulal, his son Prahlad and a group of his followers, a police official told PTI.

However, neither the Minister nor his son were at the spot when the ‘attack’ occurred, though the complainants accused them of instigating/abetting his supporters for attacking them, the official said, adding the matter was being probed. Chandulal was named as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate for Mulugu Assembly constituency for the December 7 assembly election. However, some local TRS leaders are opposed to his candidature.