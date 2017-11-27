Teacher held for making student cut classmate’s hair

Tiruvarur(TN): A government school teacher was today arrested for allegedly forcing a student to cut the hair of a classmate as punishment at Kuzhikarai near here, police said.

The teacher, Vijaya, had recently asked an eighth standard student to cut the hair of a classmate, because it was unkempt, they added.

On a complaint from the student’s father, the Koradacheri police arrested the teacher under the Children’s Welfare and Rights Protection Act.

The teacher has also been suspended.