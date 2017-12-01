Tax Evasion: I-T sleuths corner NRI tycoon Vaswani in Indore city hotel

Indore: In a major breakthrough to their countrywide search for officials of country’s one of the major food giants Choki Dhani Foods in tax evasion case, sleuths of investigation wing of income tax department, Indore on Thursday trapped its chairman Gulraj Vaswani in a 5 star hotel in city. The Dubai-based NRI was in the city to visit his two business ventures, which had been under the I-T scanner for quite some time.

Under its massive crackdown on the income tax dodgers, the department launched simultaneous search actions covering 14 locations of the group across the country on Thursday morning. As a part of the campaign officials of the investigation wing raided three locations of the group in city– Choki Dhani Resorts located at Khandwa Road, its city office at Navlakha Square close to Bangali Club and Hotel Radisson Blu, where Vaswani was staying.

A high ranking official of the I-T department informed that the wing were keeping a close watch on the group’s top officials, especially the movement of its chairman Gulraj Vaswani. The official further said “He (Gulraj Vaswani) is a Dubai based NRI businessman and he keeps visiting visit the country and his resorts for business purposes. He landed in city on Wednesday and was staying in Hotel Radisson Blu. As we were already alert we kept his room in the hotel as part of our search locations.”

“Over 35 officers of the wing and 15 policemen carried out the search operation at all three locations in the city. High ranking officials were looking after the action at Hotel Radisson,” he said. Sources said that large chunk of income tax evasion is likely to reveal at end of the operation, which would take another three to four days to complete.

The group runs chain of hotels and amusement parks on typical Rajasthani rustic theme with name Choki Dhani all over the country. The Jaipur headquartered group has ventures in Jaisalmer, Pune, New Delhi, Gudgoan, Sonipat, Chennai, Gurugram, Panchkula, Chhandigarh and Indore. It has created milestone ventures in the last 25 years with its food ventures in various parts of the country, including two luxury resorts (Jaipur and Indore), one palace hotel (Jaisalmer), nine Ethnic Village Fairs (Jaipur, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Panchkula, Chennai and Sonipat), fine dining restaurant(Bengaluru) and a luxury desert camp resort (Jaisalmer).

A peek into Choki Dhani Foods

Chairman of the food giant, Gulraj Vaswani lives a lavish life and claims his iconic vision is to recreating the culture of Rajasthan based on his belief of making it big, a grass root concept from his own roots. He established the Choki Dhani Foods in the year of 2013. It is a leading of manufacturer and exporter of gulab jamun mix, dosa mix, dhokla mix, dahi vada, star aniseed and yellow mustard seeds. The group has emerged as a popular hospitality chain which provides guests with unique experience of Rajasthani culture in its resorts Choki Dhani.

