Tata Tiago NRG Spotted Ahead Of September 12 Launch

A few days back we reported that Tata will launch a Tiago-based cross-hatch in the country in the form of the Tiago NRG on September 12. Now, just ahead of its launch tomorrow, the cross-hatch version of the Tiago has been spotted plying on the roads of Hyderabad.

The Tiago NRG is basically a Tiago with a body cladding and raised ground clearance. Mechanically, it is similar to the standard Tiago and is powered by the same 1.2-litre (85PS/114Nm) petrol and 1.05-litre (70PS/140Nm) diesel engines. To set itself apart from the standard Tiago, apart from the cladding, the NRG gets new dual-tone 14-inch alloys and a colour-coded cabin.

Unlike the standard Tiago, the NRG is expected to available in a single variant only, and is expected to share its features list with the top-spec Tiago XZ. While the all the features are expected to remain the same, instead of the 2-DIN Harman infotainment system, the Tiago NRG will get the 5-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman from the Tigor.

The Tiago NRG is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the standard Tiago when it is launched tomorrow. For reference, the standard Tiago is priced from Rs 3.35 lakh to 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The cross-hatch Tiago will go head on against the Maruti CelerioX (Rs 4.63 lakh to 5.48 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi), which is essentially a cross-hatch version of the Maruti Celerio.