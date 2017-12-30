Talk series @ IIM- To be a good leader one needs to be good at heart first’

Indore: A talk series on ‘Leadership in a Dynamic Environment’ organised by India Institute of Management Indore on Friday witnessed five industry experts sharing their knowledge and experience with young minds, inculcating leadership qualities in them.

The eminent speakers, who explained various aspects of leadership to the budding leaders, were IIM-I faculty Prof Ranjeet Nambudiri, Prof Dibyadyuti Roy, former army commando and a leading corporate trainer Capt Vinod Nair, Jio Studios head Aditya Bhat and head of Coastal Shipping, Integrated Logistics Solutions, Gajanan Karanjikar.

Nambudiri in his address spoke about current state of conceptualisation of leadership and early theories of leaderships, right from 1800s till date. He also explained with examples how these theories were appreciated or criticised for various reasons.

The second talk was delivered by Karanjikar who argued “There’s a difference between doing something on your own and getting it done by someone; but to be an effective and good leader you need to be a good person at heart first.” His talk revolved around logistic and supply chain management and how the sector would change in the coming years.

Sharing an incident from 1990 at LoC Nair said “Each one of us is a powerful combination of our abilities, education, upbringing, and other traits. Leadership is complicated, challenging, demanding and yet a wonderful thing we can experience in our lives.” He concluded that things keep changing in lives and accordingly the leadership also keeps on changing.

Bhat talked about opportunity and situational leadership. “We should not see a leader in a single person, but try and imbibe the qualities of different people around as well,” he said.

He also discussed about his work experience in Jio—how he planned the Jio Dan Dana Dan campaign and Swachh Bharat campaign.

This was followed by a panel discussion, with all the five experts being its panellists and Roy the moderator.

Later, IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan addressed the audience and described various roles innovation plays in leadership. He also discussed about the need of path breaking vision in leadership in today’s scenario.