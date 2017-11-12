Talk of independent Kashmir wrong: Farooq Abdullah

Opposition National Conference president says Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pak,

Srinagar : Opposition National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that talk of an independent Kashmir was “wrong” as the Valley is landlock-ed and surrounded by three nuclear powers — China, Pakistan and India. Abdullah also claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and “this won’t change” no matter how

many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other. His statement comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an “independent Kashmir”, saying it was not based on “reality”.

“I am saying that there is nothing like the issue of freedom (independent Kashmir) here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side,” the MP from Srinagar told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters here. “All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name,” he said.

“Those (separatists) who are talking about Azadi, are talking wrong,” the former J&K chief minister said. On demand for autonomy, he said that while the state decided to join India out of love, the country “betrayed” the people of Kashmir and did not treat them well. “We should understand that there has been a decision (of accession), but India didn’t treat us well. India betrayed us. They did not recognise the love with which we chose to join them. That is the reason behind the current situation in Kashmir,” Abdullah said. “Internal autonomy is our right. They (Centre) should restore it. Only then the peace will return (to the Valley),” he said. Referring to a statement made by Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir about PoK being part of India, Abdullah invoked the instrument of accession signed by the then Maharaja Hari Singh, with the Indian government.