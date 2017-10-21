Taj Mahal controversy: Paresh Rawal dub the debate as unnecessary and pathetic

New Delhi: At a time when Taj Mahal is enveloped in controversies; actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday dubbed the ongoing debate in the regard as unnecessary and pathetic. Rawal expressing dismay said the Taj Mahal which used to symbolise love has become a symbol of hatred.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ahmedabad East constituency took to his Twitter handle on Friday and tweeted, “Taj Mahal-Symbol of Love becomes the symbol of Hate !!! Stupid n unnecessary n sad n pathetic controversy!”

Taj Mahal has been in news from the time the Uttar Pradesh government dropped it from its tourism booklet, following which BJP’s Sangeet Som supported it by calling it a blot on Indian culture.