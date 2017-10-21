Free Press Journal
Taj Mahal controversy: Paresh Rawal dub the debate as unnecessary and pathetic

Taj Mahal controversy: Paresh Rawal dub the debate as unnecessary and pathetic

— By Asia News International | Oct 21, 2017 09:19 am
New Delhi: At a time when Taj Mahal is enveloped in controversies; actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday dubbed the ongoing debate in the regard as unnecessary and pathetic. Rawal expressing dismay said the Taj Mahal which used to symbolise love has become a symbol of hatred.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ahmedabad East constituency took to his Twitter handle on Friday and tweeted, “Taj Mahal-Symbol of Love becomes the symbol of Hate !!! Stupid n unnecessary n sad n pathetic controversy!”

Taj Mahal has been in news from the time the Uttar Pradesh government dropped it from its tourism booklet, following which BJP’s Sangeet Som supported it by calling it a blot on Indian culture.

Tagged with:
  • Fekuchand

    Paresh Rawal ji, u r a v talented actor & comedian. We love u. The most significant symbol of hatred is ur new friend Feku. U cant expect full justice from him in any matter. Tajmahal is there or not , does not matter. After demolishing Tajmahal, a few people will cry, that is all. But the hatred created by feku will remain for genrations to come. India has so many Armies. Indian Armed forces Army, Gaurakshaks, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini, Ram Sene, Shiv Sena, & others. All r patronized by feku & his masters. Unless the main symbol of hatred is demolished, love cant grow.

