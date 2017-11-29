Swaraj snubs carping Pak, announces med visa for its nationals

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced granting of medical visas to four Pakistani nationals, unflustered by Islamabad’s allegations that India was resorting to “cold blooded politicking” by selectively issuing visas to its citizens. Those granted visas included a 14-year-old girl requiring undergoing an open-heart surgery.

“We have approved visa for the open-heart surgery of your sister Huma Usman. She is just 14 years old. We pray for her good health and long life,” Swaraj tweeted to Huma’s brother Last week, Pakistan had accused India of “politicising” a humanitarian issue, but notwithstanding the allegations, Swaraj has been announcing granting of travel permission to Pakistani citizens, reports PTI.