Supreme Court reserves order on UPPSC exam for June 14

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today reserved the judgement for June 14 on the petitions seeking a stay on Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains examination, 2018.

Yesterday, the apex court had decided to hear a petition seeking a stay on the June 18, mains examination of UPPSC.

Many students had earlier moved the top court stating that there are many irregularities in the preliminary question papers of the UPPSC. The petitioners had sought a stay on the mains examination which is to be conducted on June 18.