‘Super dictatorship’ in the country: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said “super dictatorship” is going on in the country but Opposition parties have come on a platform and there will be change in 2019.

“Super dictatorship is going on (in the country). If somebody says anything, they (the Centre) will send the ED, or CBI or IT to their homes. All are scared of that,” Banerjee said criticising the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. “How will the opposition be powerful? Everybody is scared,” she said.

She wondered how BJP president Amit Shah could hold meeting with a Union minister. “Who is the Prime Minister? Narendra Modi or Amit Shah?” she asked without naming the minister. Banerjee showered praise on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “He is also a BJP man, but he was very balanced and impartial. We worked under Atalji and never faced any sort of problem.

Banerjee said, “What I can sustain, others cannot. I can digest because I am from the grassroots and I am a fighter and I will fight the battle throughout my life”. “However, the Opposition parties have come on a platform and there will be change (at the Centre) in 2019.

“We are waiting for the change. No front has been formed as yet, but the opposition parties have come on a platform and have started working. Wait for six months. Things will be clear,” she said at the interaction ‘Rising Bengal 2017’ programme in the city.

“Why will they tell me what I will eat, wear, which school I should go to or which religion I support? Or how the schools will celebrate Independence Day,” she said. She also alleged that education was being saffronised in the country.