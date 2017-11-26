Steep fare hike will kill Delhi Metro: Kejriwal

New Delhi : The steep fare hike will “kill” Delhi Metro, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, a day after an RTI revealed that the metro lost over three lakh commuters a day due to the fare increase.

Kejriwal also asked what purpose the metro serves if people stop using it. “This steep hike in metro fare will kill Delhi Metro. If people stop using it, then what purpose does it serve?,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Friday, the chief minister said that recent metro fare hike has not benefited anyone.