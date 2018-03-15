SSC case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in the SSC examination held on February 21 this year, officials said on Wednesday. They said the agency had examined the reference received from the Centre for a CBI enquiry into the matter.

After examining the allegations, a decision was taken to initiate a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the officials said. A preliminary enquiry is the first step of a probe by the CBI where the agency assesses whether the allegations have enough prima facie material for registering an FIR, reports PTI.