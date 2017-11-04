Srinagar: Advisory over prevention of dog bites

Srinagar: Next time you are confronted by a pack of aggressive dogs in the city, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) does not want you to run but just cross your arms over your chest and look away, the animal will become disinterested in you!

The SMC, which is often criticised of failing to control the canine menace in the city, has issued this advisory to the people living in the summer capital of the city, where an estimated 16,000 people have suffered dog bites in the past three years.

Published in local dailies here on Thursday, the SMC lists various dos and don’ts in its public advisory on dog bites. The SMC has asked the citizens to look for a “certain type of body language” in dogs when confronted.