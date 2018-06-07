Spurned lover gets 7 years imprisonment for stabbing girl in Bihar

Nawada (Bihar): A local court here today awarded seven years imprisonment to a spurned lover for stabbing a schoolgirl after she refused his advances.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar awarded seven years in jail to Ravish Kumar, resident of Kurait village under the jurisdiction of Pakri Barawan police station. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Anil Kumar, said.

Ravish Kumar had attacked the girl with a knife and stabbed her several times when she was returning home after visiting a children’s fair, organised in the village on January 25, last year, the prosecutor said.

The girl, who received serious injuries, was first admitted to Nawada Sadar hospital. Later, she was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Patna, for better treatment, the APP said, adding, the girl recovered after a long time.

One of the girl’s relatives had lodged an FIR with Pakri Barawan police station against Ravish Kumar on the day she was attacked, the APP said.