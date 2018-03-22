Soured lesbian relationship sparks acid attack, five held

Ghaziabad: A woman had acid thrown at a former friend after their lesbian relationship soured, injuring six people in an autorickshaw here. The guilty woman and four men have been arrested for the horrific crime, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that on Tuesday acid was flung at the woman in Mohan Nagar when she was travelling in an autorickshaw along with others.

The injured were identified as the woman, aged 23, and five othes: Jai Chand, Kamla, Anil Tyagi, Anshu and Rahul.

Krishna said that at the heart of the saga were two women: one who lived in Lajpat Nagar in Ghaziabad and other in Kondli in Delhi.

Both worked in a private company in Noida. Last year, they became lovers. But after some time one of the women drifted away and found a boyfriend.

Initially, the guilty woman, after failing to persuade her friend to return to her, tried to throw acid on her with the help of two autorickshaw drivers but failed.

The next day, the two drivers, identified as Ravi and Salman, sought the help of two others, Lalu and Arjun, who finally carried out the attack from a motorcycle.

But a plastic bag containing acid they threw at the woman travelling in the autorickshaw ended up injuring six people in all, the ex-lover included.

Officer Krishna said Ravi, Salman, Lalu, Arjun and the mastermind, Anju Gupta, had been arrested for the crime.