Soumitra conferred Legion d'Honneur

Soumitra conferred Legion d’Honneur

— By PTI | Jun 11, 2017 12:09 am
kolkata: Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee has been conferred with the highest French civlian honour – Legion d’Honneur.  “I am happy and it is a great honour. I got the letter from French Embassy on Friday and they said they will be coming over here to give me the award,” he said.

