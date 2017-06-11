Soumitra conferred Legion d’Honneur

kolkata: Thespian Soumitra Chatterjee has been conferred with the highest French civlian honour – Legion d’Honneur. “I am happy and it is a great honour. I got the letter from French Embassy on Friday and they said they will be coming over here to give me the award,” he said.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Conservative Japan allows smooth transition
The Japanese government’s approval of a legislation that will permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate the throne, and be succeeded by…
Huge challenges lie ahead of Theresa May
The results of the snap election in Britain have shown beyond doubt that Prime Minister Theresa May made a monumental…
Waiving farm loans clearly not a solution
Manmohan Singh had waived the loans of farmers across the country, including UP, in 2008. The farmers of UP, however,…
Time for Hindu brigade to ponder
The sacred cow has always been up for grabs by politicians. Mahatma Gandhi stated in a speech in Muzaffarpur in…
Foolhardy to pin hope on Shanghai-based forum
India’s admission as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a summit of the regional grouping in…