Sonipat: Girl files complaint against brothers for threatening her

Sonipat: Girl files complaint against brothers for threatening her

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 09:19 pm
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old girl from Sonipat district has lodged a complaint with police accusing her two brothers of threatening to kill her if she continues playing cricket and going to college.

The girl, a resident of Devru village, in her complaint claimed that she loves playing cricket and studying in the college.

“But her two brothers have been threatening that they will kill her if she continues playing cricket and going to college,” said Sonipat Sadar police station incharge Dalvir Dangi.


Dangi said the girl is an excellent cricket player.

“When she reported this matter to the police for the first time, we asked her brothers not to stop her from playing cricket and studying. But they told us not to interfere as it is their family matter,” he said.

However, her brothers continued to issue threats and the complainant said that she feared for her life, police said.

“When she again called us up, we registered a case against the brothers on the basis of complaint on October 24,” a police official said.

The girl’s elder brother is employed in the state home guards while younger brother is studying, he said.

Both of them have been booked on the charge of criminal intimidation, police said.

