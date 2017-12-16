Sonia retiring? Party quick to say ‘no’

Her remark triggered wild speculation as all in the AICC headquarters here so far believed that she would be hoisted as a sort of the political chairman emeritus or patron of the party.

Her remark, while entering Parliament to attend on the opening day of the winter session, triggered wild speculation as all in the AICC headquarters here so far believed that she would be hoisted as a sort of the political chairman emeritus or patron of the party.

Though her comment gives weight to a desire she had expressed her to the the party seniors that she wants to step down and get into retirement mode, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala was quick to issue a clarification that she is retiring as the Congress president and not from politics.

There is also no clarity as yet whether she would continue as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party that decides the party’s agenda in Parliament and formulates strategy with other opposition parties in Parliament.

In a quick tweet, Surjewala said: “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as president of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

Elected in 1998 as the party president, she held the post for almost 20 years. Rahul will be the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to head the Congress, starting with his great-great grand father Motilal Nehru, father of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Congress leaders from across the country have arrived here for putting Rahul Gandhi formally in the saddle at a grant function at the AICC headquarters on Saturday, after he formally receives a certificate of unopposed election from the party’s central election authority chief Mullappally Ramachandran.

Elevated as the party vice-president since a Jaipur conclave in January 2013, Rahul assumes the presidentship of the party just 13 days before it celebrates its 133rd foundation day. The Congress was constituted back in 1944 in a Bombay session.

In reply to another question, Sonia said for the past three years it is Rahul who has been helping her decide vital party issues. She did not campaign in the recent Assembly elections first in Himachal Pradesh and then in Gujarat due to health constraints as it was Rahul who led a vigorous Congress campaign forcing Prime Minister Modi to engage in the Gujarat electioneering himself with some two dozen union ministers and five chief ministers.