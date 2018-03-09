Sonia Gandhi visits Patangrao Kadam in hospital

Mumbai: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today visited Lilavati Hospital here to inquire about the health of veteran party leader and former state minister Patangrao Kadam, who is suffering from renal dysfunction.

Seventy two-year-old Kadam was admitted to the hospital recently.

Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and several other educational institutes, Kadam has been a staunch Congressman for several years. He held portfolios such as cooperation and forest in the Congress-NCP government during 1999 to 2014.

During her visit to the hospital, Gandhi was accompanied by party’s state unit president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash.

Gandhi met Patangrao’s son and Youth Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam and inquired about his father’s health.

She went to the hospital after participating in the India Today Conclave, where she delivered a keynote address. Gandhi flew back to Delhi in the afternoon.