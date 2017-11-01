Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi condole deaths in Rae Bareli NTPC boiler blast

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock and horror at a boiler blast in an NTPC plant in her constituency of Rae Bareli that has killed several people and asked party workers to help in the relief operations.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness at the tragedy.

“I express shock and horror at the terrible tragedy in Rae Bareli, where many people lost their lives in a boiler blast in NTPC and several others injured today,” Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

Conveying her deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, the Congress President urged the authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

She asked party workers to provide help in relief operations and provide all possible assistance to the families of the injured.

Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha.

At least eight persons were killed and more than 40 injured in an explosion at a boiler unit of the National Thermal Power Corporation in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Wednesday evening.

Rahul Gandhi in a statement said, “I am saddened by the incident at the Rae Bareli’s NTPC plant. My heartfelt condolences with the family of the dead. I request the administration to help the injured immediately.”