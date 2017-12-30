Some relief from cold in Bhopal, Indore as temperature warm up
Bhopal: The night, as well as the day temperature in state capital, rose by several degrees, providing relief from intense cold conditions to residents on Friday. Indore too recorded day and the night temperature above normal. However, morning remained very cold while day remained warm all over the state. Attributing it to fresh development of western disturbance, weatherman has predicted that cold wave is likely to prevail at isolated places over Jabalpur division.
Dhar recorded 2.7 degree Celsius drop in night temperature. On intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the night temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius while on Wednesday-Thursday it was 11.9 degree Celsius.
Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.6 degree Celsius which was 2 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 10.8 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius above normal. Night temperature increased by 1.8 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, it was 9 degree Celsius.
Maximum temperature in Indore was 29.2 degree Celsius which was 3 degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was 10.6 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius above normal in the financial capital of the state. In Pachmarhi the maximum temperature rose to 25.0 degree Celsius, which was 4 degree Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degree Celsius, three degree Celsius below normal.
Khajuraho recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degree Celsius which was 4 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius which was three degree Celsius below normal.
According to Meteorological department, wind pattern is northern–easterly infusing chilliness in atmosphere. In central India, dry weather is prevailing. It is anticipated that morning will be very cold in parts of Southeast Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the weather during the day will remain warm across South Madhya Pradesh.
Mandla=4.0°c
Pachmarhi=4.0°c
Umaria=5.3°c
Gwalior=5.4°c
Chhindwara=5.6°c
Khajuraho=5.9°c
Nowgaon=6.0°c
Rewa=6.4°c
Malajhkhand=6.6°c
Tikamgarh=6.6°c
Betul=7.0°c
Damoh=7.2°c
Raisen=7.5°c
Shajapur=7.5°c