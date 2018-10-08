Social Science research workshop from today

Ujjain: MP Social Science Research Institute will organise five days long workshop on Research Paper writing for Social Science Scholars from Monday. Indian Social Science Research Council and Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development will be jointly organising the event. Dr BR Ambedkar Samajik Vigyan Vishvavidyalaya, Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow professor Deepak Kumar Verma will be present as chief guest of the programme. Institute chairman professor Nalini Raiwadikar will preside over the programme.

The main objective of the programme is to provide information to the scholars about the elements of research paper, research work writing, synopsis writing, addition of various dimensions, descriptions, analysis of data, arguments and ways of effective articulation in the research work will be provided to the scholars during the workshop. Centre for studies of Societies and Politics, Kanpur, director professor AK Verma, IIM Indore’s PK Singh, professor Chandrakant Puri from Mumbai University and other academicians alsong with the scholars from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will participate in the workshops.