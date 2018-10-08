Social Science research workshop from today
Ujjain: MP Social Science Research Institute will organise five days long workshop on Research Paper writing for Social Science Scholars from Monday. Indian Social Science Research Council and Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development will be jointly organising the event. Dr BR Ambedkar Samajik Vigyan Vishvavidyalaya, Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow professor Deepak Kumar Verma will be present as chief guest of the programme. Institute chairman professor Nalini Raiwadikar will preside over the programme.
The main objective of the programme is to provide information to the scholars about the elements of research paper, research work writing, synopsis writing, addition of various dimensions, descriptions, analysis of data, arguments and ways of effective articulation in the research work will be provided to the scholars during the workshop. Centre for studies of Societies and Politics, Kanpur, director professor AK Verma, IIM Indore’s PK Singh, professor Chandrakant Puri from Mumbai University and other academicians alsong with the scholars from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will participate in the workshops.
JUST ARRIVED
- Indian tourist killed, 2 injured in shootout in Bangkok shooting
- ‘You think Salman Khan is God?’ Tanushree Dutta denies Bigg Boss 12 rumours
- Supreme Court seeks response from Centre on plea seeking NRC for Tripura
- IBPS Recruitment 2018: IBPS to soon close downloading of admit cards for Research Associate, Law Officer exam, check at ibps.in
- Supreme Court to hear plea against Rafale deal on October 10
EDITOR’S PICK
Having persuaded themselves that the bank rate would be raised by at least 0.25 basis points, when the RBI’s Monetary…
The low-key visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin last week had a high point which could prove vital in…
Looking beyond friendship to preserve sovereignty
The signing of the agreement for the purchase of a multi-billion S-400 missile defence system between India and Russia is…
Fuel price cut merely a pre poll gimmick
BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that the decision to cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5 shows the sensitivity of the…
Necessary to keep a close vigil on inflation
After two rounds of a hike in the policy repo rate, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a pause.…