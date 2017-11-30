Snehlata Shrivastava is 1st woman Secretary General of Lok Sabha

New Delhi : Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday appointed Mrs Snehlata Shrivastava from her home state Madhya Pradesh as the new Secretary General of Lok Sabha with effect from December 1. She is a retired Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 1982 batch. She will be the first woman secretary-general of the Lok Sabha. She will enjoy rank and perks of the Cabinet Secretary.

A Lok Sabha secretariat announcement said she replaces Anoop Mishra, a retired UP cadre IAS officer.

A senior civil servant with 35 years of rich and varied administrative experience, Mrs Shrivastava has held several important positions at the Centre, as the Secretary, Department of Justice and Special/Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

She also held senior positions in the Madhya Pradesh government, including as Principal Secretary, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs; Principal Secretary, School Education Department; Relief Commissioner, Revenue Department; Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department & Technical Education & Training.