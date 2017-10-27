Smart city has put Ujjain on ‘world class’ list says minister

Ujjain: Urban administration and development minister, Maya Singh reviewed the progress of the smart city project, during a meeting at the Simhastha Fair Authority office on Thursday. The project she said, had put Ujjain on par with world class cities and thus all works should be completed within a time limit with top quality standards.

It was informed at the meeting that out of 43 projects falling under the smart city project, work on 18 had started. A plan is being prepared to address traffic issues as per the conditions expected to be prevalent during the year 2032. Work on the smart class room, smart health care, smart lighting, fire hydrant etc was in progress. The minister asked the officials to send all disputes related to land allotment, to Bhopal. She clarified that the maintenance of all development works carried out during the Simhastha Fair-2016, should be continued.

Sewer project gets nod after effecting three amendments

A special meeting was convened here on Thursday evening to clear hurdles in the execution of the first phase of the underground sewer project, at the cost of Rs 402 crore. Prominent peoples’ representatives had opposed its execution and also had to face sharp criticisms from different quarters of the society for creating obstacles.

Mayor Meena Jonwal taking this as a prestige issue, had knocked on the doors of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, following which, the meeting was convened here on his behest. It was attended by Urban administration and development minister Maya Singh, energy minister Paras Jain, principal secretary, urban administration and development, Malay Shrivastava, commissioner, urban administration and development, Vivek Agrawal, among others.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, who has always remained vocal against the provisions of the project, presented three amendments. It included conducting a new survey for ward numbers 53 and 54; forming a technical team for the execution of the project under the sub-ordination of the UMC commissioner, and defining the breadth of underground sewer lines on the basis of a fresh survey carried out by Tata Projects. The meet finally gave a green signal to the project and asked Tata Projects to soon launch the work.

‘AMRUT’ should be a gift, not curse

During her short stay, the opposition in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation met the Urban administration and development minister Maya Singh and handed over a memorandum. According to leader of opposition Rajendra Vasishtha, the memorandum stated that, while carrying out the underground sewer project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was good, the roads dug up for laying the pipe lines should be reconstructed at once. They complained that most of the construction works carried out during the Simhastha Fair-2016 had been damaged. Likewise, people were deprived of daily, sufficient and pure drinking water despite spending huge amounts on different projects. They also demanded keeping a check on corrupt practices in the municipal corporation and shifting of surplus staff.