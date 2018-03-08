Skoda’s Vision X Previews Creta-Rivalling Compact SUV

Skoda has taken wraps off the Vision X concept at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. The compact SUV concept will give birth to an SUV the size of the Hyundai Creta that will be positioned under the Skoda Karoq. It will be the third new SUV in Skoda’s portfolio and is expected to hit markets in 2019. Related: Confirmed: Skoda Karoq Coming To India In The Next 12-18 Months

Here’s how the Vision X concept fares against the Creta in terms of exterior dimensions:

HYUNDAI CRETA

SKODA VISION X Length 4,270mm 4,255mm Width 1,780mm 1,807mm Height 1,630mm 1,537mm Wheelbase 2,590mm 2,645mm Boot space 402-litres 380-litres

We’ve already seen that Skoda’s production models are never too far off from their concepts in terms of design, which was also the case with the Kodiaq. The third SUV in Skoda’s lineup, therefore, should retain much of the design elements of the Vision X, and we’re not complaining either since no other SUV in this segment in India currently has the sharp lines and tank-like build quality that Skoda can offer. Related: Skoda Reveals Fabia Facelift; India-Spec Rapid Could Get New Face

On the inside, the Vision X marks a new direction for future Skodas, especially taking into account the cabin layout. It is characterised by a low-set dashboard with a freestanding, horizontally placed touchscreen display. We expect the production-spec model to follow suit.

The Vision X concept features a CNG‑ and petrol-powered 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (130PS/200Nm) with an electric motor mounted at the rear axle. There’s also a belt-driven starter generator that kick starts the engine smoothly, like in the case of Suzuki’s SHVS system found in the Ciaz, Ertiga and the S-Cross. Besides the electrified powertrain, the production version is also expected to have regular petrol and diesel engines.

The BIG question: Will it come to India?

The Vision X is based on the smallest version of Volkswagen Group’s MQB (Modularer Quer Baukasten a.k.a Modular Transverse Matrix) platform, the MQB-A0. Volkswagen will unveil its own MQB-A0-based SUV, the T-Cross, later this year and it is planning to introduce the same in India. VW has also commissioned Skoda to localise the MQB-AO platform in India. The India-spec platform, which is codenamed MQB-AO IN, is expected be underpinned by replacement models of the Polo-based cars and perhaps the T-Cross SUV too.

Skoda will also have its own ECO cars based on this platform coming to India around 2020. And since this is the platform on which the Vision X’ production version will be based, it would be fairly easy for Skoda to bring in the new compact SUV to the country. However, it will take time as the MQB-AO IN-based cars will only see the light of the day by 2020.